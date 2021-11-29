Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reported on Saturday 183 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and one death as a result of this disease, a sensitive decline of positive cases, which health authorities still keep, though, under surveillance despite the high level of vaccination.

After almost 20 months of monitoring the pandemic, 962,672,67 people have been infected with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus which causes Covid-19 and a total of 8,300 have died.

During the last hours, 231 patients were discharged, for a total of 952,739 patients recovered for a recovery rate of 99.1%; only 30 patients remain in therapy, 13 of them serious and 17 critical.

There are 971 active patients in hospitals, while 2,911 are in quarantine under suspicion of being infected and 145 are under surveillance.

The Ministry of Public Health reports the most affected territories today are the central province of Santi Spiritus with 24 new cases, the eastern provinces of Camagüey with 37 and Holguín with 43.