Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received on Tuesday Susana Sottoli, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), who is on a working visit to Cuba.

During the dialogue, Sottoli acknowledged that despite the challenges, this country continues to be a leader in reproductive health and population issues.

“It is a great pleasure and always an honor to have Cuba accompanying us with its voice in these international forums,” he said.

For his part, the Cuban president thanked UNFPA for its support in difficult times, which has been expressed in areas such as demographics, counseling and sexual reproductive health, among others.