Havana, Cuba.— The Cuban-made emergency pulmonary ventilator has received authorization to be used in postoperative care on the island.

According to Granma newspaper, the device, dubbed “Pcuvente,” was developed amid the pandemic in less than a year by the Cuban Neurosciences Center, together with other institutions.

With a manufacturing plan of 250 units, its availability will allow the country to have a greater response capacity in a critical situation.

The ventilator is meant for emergency mechanical ventilation in adult patients. It provides the ease of use of manually operated bags designed for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The equipment is currently undergoing the certification process to be used in intensive care units. These tests are being carried out on a sample of 35 patients in four hospitals in the capital. So far, the results are encouraging.