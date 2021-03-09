During the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the COVID epidemic, headed by the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba José Ramón Machado Ventura and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Cuban deputy prime minister stressed that last week Cuba, recorded the third 7-day period of dismal results regarding positive COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic was declared nearly one year ago.

Havana, Cuba.- During the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the COVID epidemic, headed by the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba José Ramón Machado Ventura and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Cuban deputy prime minister stressed that last week Cuba, recorded the third 7-day period of dismal results regarding positive COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic was declared nearly one year ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda said: “We must continue working on the number of children under 18 years of age that are currently being diagnosed with COVID-19, to achieve a greater risk perception.”

“Since the pandemic began – 6,427 patients under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with the disease in our country,” continued Morales Ojeda, of which 308 are infants or under 1 year of age. At present, there are 607 active patients under 18 years of age and 50 are under one year of age.

He also drew attention to other elements of this sanitary situation, 873 of the positive cases diagnosed last Sunday, 820 are confirmed case contacts, “and even though we insist on the need of hospitalize all detected contacts, still some are not yet admitted to the hospital, which implies a problem.”

Morales Ojeda also called for strict compliance with the sanitary protocols and the restrictive measures plan.

Through a videoconference, Cuba’s main authorities shared relevant details with the highest officials from Pinar del Río, Mayabeque, Havana, Sancti Spíritus, Granma, Holguin, Artemisa, Villa Clara, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba provinces.

Particularly in Havana, Governor Reinaldo García Zapata said that Nasalferon is still being administered. This is a drug produced by our biotechnological industry, applicable in drops to strengthen the immune system.

Likewise, this Monday began Phase III of Soberana 02 clinical trial, a process that covered 48 different clinical sites in 8 municipalities of the Cuban capital.