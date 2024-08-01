Share

Havana, Cuba.- In a statement, 123 countries demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism drawn up by the U.S. government, the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

According to the information, the nations that signed the document, addressed to the Human Rights Council, consider that the list “violates the fundamental principles and imperative norms of international law, including international solidarity.”

“The process by which the designation for such a list is made is neither clear nor transparent,” the statement adds.

It also notes that it undermines “the realization and enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including the right to food, health, education, economic and social rights, the right to life, and the right to development.”

“Our countries call for the removal of Cuba from the list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism, the effects of which reinforce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government,” it stresses.

It also specifies that the inclusion of the Antillean nation in this list “provokes extraordinary negative consequences for the Cuban economy, due to its intimidating effect and the obstacle to economic-financial operations of third parties with Cuba, for fear of being fined”.

“It hampers the country’s ability to access food, medicine, fuel, medical equipment and other basic goods, affecting the realization of economic, social and cultural rights,” it adds.

It also suggests that “instead of imposing unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law,” international solidarity and cooperation should be promoted to address common challenges, protect human rights for all and achieve sustainable development goals