Rome, Cuba.- Noemi Rabaza, First Vice-President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), met in her nation’s Embassy in Italy with representatives of groups that are members of the movement of solidarity with Cuba.

Rabaza said that her visit to this country, accompanied by ICAP’s director for Europe, Rigoberto Zarza, aims to exchange with organizations of that movement and also participate in the 13th Congress of the Italian-Cuba Friendship Association (ANAIC).

During the meeting held on Monday evening, the Cuban official referred to the situation Cuba is going through, due to the blockade imposed by the United States and the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICAP first vice-president spoke about the recent referendum in which the Family Code was approved, a law that guarantees greater social justice, plurality, and inclusion, whose voting was an example of participatory democracy.

Cuban Ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda, also thanked those present for their unconditional support to her country and highlighted the actions to demand the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

She also referred to the donations sent to the Cuban people to fight Covid-19 and the recent expressions of support after the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel, the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas, west of Havana, and also after Hurricane Ian.

On his behalf, ANAIC President Marco Papacci stated that the next congress of that Association will be held in the northern city of Brescia on November 4, one day after the vote on the Cuban resolution against the US blockade at the United Nations.