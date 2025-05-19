National Meeting of Cubans Residing in Canada concludes in Montreal with tribute to José Martí

Share

Montreal, Canada.- The 18th National Meeting of Cubans Residing in Canada concluded with a tribute to the apostle José Martí, 130 years after his death in combat.

The event, which followed the one held in Ottawa in 2024, was held in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Canada.

During the meeting, participants exchanged experiences during the past year and discussed ways to unite efforts and wills for the benefit of the nation. Members of the Quebec-Cuba Solidarity Roundtable also detailed the actions they are taking in support of Cuba and against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years.

The meeting, which took place in Montreal, reviewed the main activities carried out by various Cuban associations.

In this regard, participants highlighted the sending of numerous donations to Cuba for various sectors of Cuban society and the participation in the Bridges of Love caravans. It also served to exchange views on current Cuban affairs and explore business and investment opportunities for Cubans living abroad.

Messages sent by Ana Teresita González, Director General of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, National Coordinator of the CDRs, highlighted Cuba’s recognition of all the actions carried out in Canada to support the homeland.

At the meeting, also via video, Sports Glories Omara Durand and Mijaín López sent greetings to their fellow Canadians and friends.

At the close of the meeting, the participants approved the Final Declaration, which reaffirms, among other things, their commitment to maintaining support for the homeland and defending its sovereignty.

It also condemns the unjust economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States and the policy of economic suffocation deployed by the Donald Trump administration. The document also denounces Cuba’s inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

At the meeting, they presented an Action Plan for the next year of work, aimed at strengthening the activism of the Associations of Cubans residing in Canada, with initiatives that contribute to raising awareness of the historical, patriotic, and cultural values ??of our people.