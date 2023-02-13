Mexico City, Mexico.- Mexico will lead a more active international movement against the inhuman blockade of the United States against Cuba, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced today in a ceremony with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel. At the closing of the opening ceremony of a bilateral meeting for the IMSS-Wellness Health plan in the […]

Mexico City, Mexico.- Mexico will lead a more active international movement against the inhuman blockade of the United States against Cuba, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced today in a ceremony with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

At the closing of the opening ceremony of a bilateral meeting for the IMSS-Wellness Health plan in the framework of Díaz-Canel’s official visit to Mexico, the Cuban president announced he will seek the unity of the countries to defend the sovereignty and the independence of Cuba, so that the battle against the US blockade does not remain in the hall of the United Nations General Assembly as it happens every year.

Díaz-Canel demanded the United States government immediately remove Cuba from its arbitrary list of countries that promote terrorism because, on the contrary, it is a deeply humanist nation and government.

When discussing why Mexico hires Cuban doctors, he praised the quality of its professionals and its health system and expressed his admiration for everything that the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, did in this regard.

Fidel’s vision is great! he exclaimed. While the neoliberals here and there were against and opposed the training of doctors, Cuba promoted it and consolidated its health system as one of the best in the world, and that only makes a statesman, a man of nation, a visionary, a giant as Fidel Castro, to whom we pay tribute for this great work that you, the new generations, have continued, he said.

For this, our respect and gratitude, and for this, we will continue to demand that the blockade be removed.

The President of Cuba, for his part, reiterated his gratitude to Mexico for this outpouring of solidarity and friendship that unites the two peoples and governments more than ever, and thanked the Cuban doctors, present at the ceremony along with their Mexican colleagues, for the work and effort they make to guarantee comprehensive assistance in places that are difficult to access.

After referring to the historical ties that unite the two nations and that Mexico gave shelter to great Cuban patriots such as the poet José María Heredia, José Martí, Julio Antonio Mella, Fidel and Raúl Castro, among many others, Díaz-Canel highlighted the endearing and close history shared by both peoples and recalled that Mexico was the only country that did not break relations with Cuba when it was expelled from the Organization of American States.

At the ceremony, the director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, and the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, gave a brief report on the work carried out by the Cuban contingent since their arrival in the middle of last year when the collaboration agreement that is now extended.

The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, welcomed the Cuban leader and his delegation, and recognized the work carried out by prominent doctors in this state of the Yucatecan Peninsula.

The visit of the Cuban President, the fourth he has made and the fifth meeting with his host López Obrador, will conclude tomorrow when he continues his trip to Belize.