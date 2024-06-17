Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 17th International Journalism and Tourism Seminar begins in Havana today, and will be attended by professionals from Latin American countries and Canada.

This Sunday, Ariel Terrero, vice president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, welcomed the participants to whom he highlighted the importance of the event, as a commitment to improvement and exchange on the travel industry and its current trends.

He also referred to some topics that will be addressed at the meeting, such as the relationship of tourism with heritage and artificial intelligence, tourism in the Caribbean, and the work of renowned hotel chains in Cuba.

The event, which will take place until next Friday, is organized by the José Martí International Institute of Journalism and its Tourism Chair. The academic activities will be carried out in the morning at the institution, while in the afternoon there will be visits to emblematic sites of the city.