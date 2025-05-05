Díaz-Canel leads military ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism

Havana, Cuba.- At dawn this Saturday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel led the political event and military ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, which will be commemorated officially on May 9th.

The tribute took place at the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, located on the outskirts of Havana, where the remains of combatants from former Soviet republics who lost their lives in Cuba while fulfilling an internationalist mission rest.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths before the eternal flame that perpetuates the memory of those who fulfilled their duty fighting for humanity.

Viktor Koronelli, ambassador of the Russian Federation, spoke of the indelible marks of the bloodiest war in world history, of the extremely high price paid by the former Soviet Union, amounting to more than 27 million lives lost on the battlefields.

In his speech, recounting those events that shook the world, the Russian diplomat emphasized that, unfortunately, not everyone learned the lessons of the war; and he warned about the emergence of neo-Nazism today, in different parts of the world.

The Russian ambassador, on behalf of his country, highly valued the contribution of the Republic of Cuba to the fight against the glorification of Nazism.

Roberto Morales Ojeda also referred to the significance for humanity of the victory over fascism, highlighting the feat of the people who firmly, heroically, and decisively defeated the enemy during World War II. He reflected on the current threats of imperialism and the dangers that constantly threaten our peoples.

Commemorating the victory over fascism, Morales Ojeda stated, is not only remembering the past. “It is a call to action in the present.”

The political event and military ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism concluded with the review of troops.

Participants then placed roses before the sculpture commemorating Army General Issa Aleksandrovich Pliyev—twice a Hero of the USSR in World War II—designated commander of the Soviet troop group in Cuba during the October 1962 crisis.

The tribute concluded in front of the eternal flame, guarded by floral tributes, as a permanent homage to the men and women who were protagonists of one of humanity’s greatest epics.