Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, paid tribute this Wednesday to Fidel Castro Ruz, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, 99 years after his birth.

After the honor guard ceremony at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, the president placed a wreath before the monument that holds the ashes of the Commander-in-Chief, who throughout his life upheld Martí’s maxim that “all the glory of the world fits in a grain of corn.”

A tribute was also paid to José Martí (1853-1895), the mastermind behind the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953). Flowers were laid in front of the crypt that houses his remains.

Accompanying Díaz-Canel were Roberto Morales Ojeda, a member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee; Beatriz Johnson, the first secretary of the political organization in the province; and Manuel Falcón, governor.

They also paid tribute to Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and Mariana Grajales, father and mother of the nation, respectively, at the Santiago de Cuba cemetery.

Early this morning, the Cuban president wrote on the social network X, regarding the 99th anniversary of the Commander in Chief’s birth: Fidel is not only present, but a constant, a guide and challenge, an example and a dream.

“I feel like it’s still at the forefront, like in the Sierra or at Girón,” the head of state said.