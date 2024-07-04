Share

Havana, Cuba.- With the presence of Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, vice president and secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power, respectively, deputies from all over the country analyzed today, via videoconference, the draft Citizenship Law.

During the meeting, the interventions of the parliamentarians enriched the proposal of the normative provision, which will be submitted to the consideration of the supreme organ of State power in its next Ordinary Session of the 10th Legislature, the Parliament explained on its website.

The bill aims to develop the current constitutional postulates to guarantee the political will to strengthen in the legislative order the relationship between the Cuban State and its citizens, to incorporate the experiences that the practical application of the current legislation suggests, as well as to evaluate those aspects of comparative law that contribute to its updating.

During a detailed review of all its articles, conducted from the National Capitol by José Luis Toledo Santander, chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, doubts, proposals and comments were raised as part of the broad legislative process that characterizes Cuba’s socialist democracy.

The text of the draft Citizenship Law, and the e-mail address, is published on the Parliament’s website in order to promote citizen participation.