Havana, Cuba.- The work Ánimo, a zootherapy project with children, adolescents and young people with special educational needs, in the complex National Zoological Park of Cuba, deserved the Special Grand Prize of the 4th International Congress of Neuropedagogy and Inclusion, held at the University of the Atlantic, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The research, whose main authors are the Master of Science Yahima Clara Pueblas Aballí and the Veterinary technician Jean Michel Rodríguez, corroborates how the use of animals for therapeutic purposes increases confidence, self-esteem, and develops self-control in these people.

According to Dr. Orlando Terré Camacho, president and founder of the World Association for Special Education, the second Special Prize was obtained by the Cuban paper Neurodidactic Methodology for the construction of written texts in schoolchildren with delayed psychomotor development, by the Master of Science Ayrén Hernández Garrido.

Other seven investigations presented by Cuba at the meeting were distinguished with the condition of relevant prizes, granted by the World Council of University Academics and Researchers for Latin America.

They are Music Therapy for Education and Health teachers, a Cuban postgraduate proposal; Practical approach to develop skills and potential of dance creativity in Sicoballet; Methodological proposal for the comprehensive intervention of neurodevelopmental disorders based on early detection, functional evaluation and diagnosis of development; Family monitoring of people with autism spectrum disorder, as a psychoeducational alternative for inclusion; Comprehensive care approach to autism spectrum disorders. Cuban experience of intersectorality and strategic alliances; Early stimulation of communication processes in pregnancy and first years of life; and Socio-community project Moving the inclusion.