Havana, Cuba.- Government authorities, representatives of social organizations, the business sector and journalists will arrive in Cuba today on Boliviana de Aviación’s inaugural weekly direct flight from the department of Santa Cruz to Havana.

Rónald Casso, general manager of the airline, confirmed that, starting this Thursday, it will link the Viru Viru airport in Santa Cruz with the José Martí airport in the Cuban capital.

According to sources from that corporation, after an event in Viru Viru, the plane is expected to take off at 8:30 a.m. Bolivia time and arrive at the Boyeros airport terminal in Havana at 3:00 p.m. Cuba time.

During this Thursday, conversations will take place between representatives of the business sector of the two countries.

When referring to the beginning of these flights, Cuban ambassador to Bolivia Danilo Sánchez described this event as “the news of the news”, and said that the airline will fly to Havana every Thursday.

He explained that the aspiration is achieving through this route a greater bilateral exchange of passengers, and that the Bolivian airline works to insert and connect it with travelers who would come from Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and some other South American country.

Representatives of the Bolivian tourism sector said that the existence of this direct flight from Havana opens a perspective of carrying out multi-destination operations in both directions.