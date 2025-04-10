Another expression of hatred against Cuba by US congressman

Share

Washington, United States.- In alignment with the harshest policies against Cuba, Florida representative Carlos Gimenez called for tariffs on governments that employ Cuban doctors under collaboration agreements.

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he continued to echo Washington’s campaigns of defamation, manipulation, and discredit against the island’s health missions. He also requested the imposition of financial penalties on foreign governments that use these services.

This is part of the effort to try to cut off needed revenues to Cuba, which has lived for more than 60 years under the whip of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the US government.

Giménez “strongly” urged Rubio to “take immediate action” – working with Donald Trump administration officials – against countries that maintain this form of collaboration with Cuba.

According to this House of Representatives, “these countries are accomplices of a regime that practices slavery”, a statement denied not only by the Cuban government but also by the professionals themselves who have stated that above all a medical mission is based on voluntariness.