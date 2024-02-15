Havana, Cuba.- Cuba inaugurates today the 32nd Havana International Book Fair, with Brazil as the guest of honor to a literary festival that will exhibit more than three million works and a thousand novelties until the 25th.

The South American giant brings to the Cuban capital more than six thousand texts published in Spanish and a large delegation that includes everything from renowned writers and cartoonists to well-known musicians.

More than 45 countries will participate in this event, represented in the various spaces of the San Carlos de la Cabaña fortress, located in the east of Havana, and other sub-headquarters.

As every year, the Fair becomes a favorable place for the exhibition, promotion, commercialization and negotiation of the most genuine Cuban and foreign literature through the thematic diversity of genres and formats.

The public will be able to take home the titles available in both paper and digital formats, and the latter can be downloaded for free in their respective presentations, as announced by the Cuban Book Institute, the main organizer.

When the event closes in Havana, this literary festival will extend to the west of Cuba (from March 6 to 10), then reach the central region (from the 13th to the 17th). It will conclude in the east from the 20th to the 24th.