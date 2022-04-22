Historic panorama on US at International Book Fair in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI), in Cuba, is hosting this Friday the launching of the volume “De Truman a Trump. Estados Unidos: militarismo sin fronteras” (From Truman to Trump. United States: militarism without borders), by Leyde E. Rodriguez, an academic from that institution in Havana.

Under Ediciones Politica Internacional publisher, the work is one of the proposals of the 30th edition of the Havana International Book Fair 2022, scheduled until April 30, and provides a historical overview of the United States since the second half of the 20th century.

Hosted at the Dr. Pelegrin Torras de la Luz Theater at ISRI, the initiatives also include the texts “Con el escudo y la bandera. Apuntes de un diplomatico cubano” (With the Shield and Flag. Notes by a Cuban Diplomat), by Rolando Lopez and “De la comunicación y la pandemia” (From Communication and Pandemic), by a group of authors.

The institution of higher education will also launch the text “Estados Unidos vs. Nuestra América: el gobierno de Donald Trump (2017-2021)” (United States vs. Our America: the government of Donald Trump (2017-2021)), by Luis Suarez, and will organize the panel “Economia y cultura en la Venezuela bolivariana” (Economy and culture in Bolivarian Venezuela), with the participation of Pascualina Curcio and Luis Brito.

Starting on April 21, the entity in charge of the training, improvement and specialization of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens its doors to debate, keynote speeches and meetings with professionals such as Venezuelan Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas.

Next week’s agenda includes the dissemination of the book “Cuarenta años de la declaracion Franco-Mexicana” (Forty Years of the Franco-Mexican Declaration), from the Diplomatic Historical Collection, by Ambassador Ernesto Campos and the keynote speech “¿Adios Internet?” (Goodbye Internet?), by journalist Rosa Miriam Elizalde.