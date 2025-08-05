Share

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- Young artists from across the island have visited sites of cultural, historical, and social interest in this southeastern province as part of the August 13th Memorial Day organized by the Hermanos Saíz Association.

The tour of more than 30 artists, representing different cultural expressions, began with a tribute to the nation’s founding fathers at the Santa Ifigenia Heritage Cemetery.

A tribute was also paid to Armando Hart, Frank País, and Perucho Figueredo at the heritage cemetery, while the Los Sauces crematorium honored Eduardo Sosa, Alcides Carlos (Titi), and Teresa Melo, honorary members of the organization.

Katherine Tamayo, an audiovisual producer, told the Cuban News Agency how proud she was to visit this sacred place of the nation, where heroes, musicians, painters, and writers of the country’s greatest significance are laid to rest.

She said that young people are the future of national art and affirmed her commitment to indigenous creation, faithful to the Cuban ethos, and a shield and sword against colonization.

Later, at the 26th of July Museum, formerly the Moncada Barracks, a symbol of this untamed territory and national history, the artists spoke with Jorge Luis Aneiros Alonso, president of the Union of Cuban Historians, about the institution’s renovation process and the use of new technologies.

Likewise, in the town of El Cobre, they interacted with amateur artists from this emblematic Santiago de Cuba town and enjoyed the unmistakable rhythm of the Stell Band.

The August 13th Festival brings together young artists from all over Cuba to pay tribute to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz from the nation’s highest peak, Pico Turquino.