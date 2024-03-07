Havana, Cuba.- The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) will evaluate today and tomorrow, March 8, International Women’s Day, the results of its work over the past five years, at the organization’s 11th Congress.

Around 400 delegates and guests will review the work carried out, as well as the achievements and challenges in the face of the challenge posed by the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean nation, said the secretary general of the FMC, Teresa Amarelle.

In a recent press conference, the leader stressed that the meeting will promote a critical, respectful and deep debate in four working commissions and then in plenary sessions on issues related to the socio-economic development of the country.

Likewise, issues related to the incorporation of women in agricultural production, employment in the private sector, and others such as the problem of teenage pregnancy will be discussed.

There will also be tributes to women, colloquiums, exhibitions, fairs, meetings of entrepreneurs, training workshops and other activities that contribute to the knowledge and improvement of Cuban women.

Founded on August 23, 1960, at the dawn of the Revolution, the FMC made it possible for women on the island to have their own space to discuss their concerns and be part of the social, economic and political transformations of the country.

This XI Congress is dedicated to the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and other figures such as Mariana Grajales and Vilma Espín, as well as relevant historical dates in the island.