Havana, Cuba.- The Wind Symphony of Cornell University, in the United States, this Sunday offered a special concert at the Sauto theater, in the Cuban province of Matanzas.

According to the director of the Cornell Symphony, James Spinazzola, who is visiting Matanzas for the first time, playing music inspired by Cuba at the prestigious Sauto Theater gave him a feeling of fortune.

In the concert, under the name of the Barbara & Richardd T. Silver Wind Symphony, and performed by young American students from the Cornell University, pieces such as George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture and the prologue of West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein were played.

The Principal Director of the National Concert Band of Cuba and special guest at the presentation, Igor Corcuera, declared that this type of exchanges between artists brings together musicians such as Los muñequitos de Matanzas and danzonera orchestras in Cuba.

At the opening of the Cornell concert, students from the Matanzas Conservatory served as hosts by showing those present at the facility their musical work.

Promoting musical exchange between Cuba and the United States through the actions of orchestras from both territories helps strengthen the artistic performance of young and experienced musicians and becomes the objective of this type of presentations.