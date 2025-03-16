Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Press Day is a day to honor a tradition governed by ethics and devotion to Cuba.

In the serious practice of journalism, there is a moment of solitude: that, regardless of the medium, in which words are chosen, because behind them lie ideas, hierarchy, arguments… No one who has exercised this profession as a dignified and loving task has been able to escape the responsibility that weighs upon and elevates them.

Because, even in moments of self-dialogue, when no one can replace the reporter in interpreting what he has seen, read, or studied, he is sustained by his principles: respect for the truth and for a people to whose well-being he owes himself; as well as a long tradition of defending the island with pride.

Within this heritage, the newspaper with the most luminous name possible, Patria, sits at the top of its game. Its founding date was chosen to celebrate Cuban Press Day, precisely because it aspires to this exercise of combat, commitment, balance, and beauty.

Many names could be mentioned alongside Martí’s; the press has been an instrument of honor and beauty in this part of humanity: Juan Gualberto, Mella, Pablo de la Torriente, Guillén, Carpentier, Fidel… How many authors of men and women have told the story of the Revolution through bold, uncomfortable, lucid, and, above all, ethical journalism?

A profession of nonconformists, journalists themselves have been the first critics of the press, as well as the drivers of its transformation, in pursuit of the collective aspiration that the country of the media be just like the real country: with its wounds and victories; and that the journalistic word alerts, proposes, and shocks.

Cuba deserves no less for a press of elevated aesthetics, analytical depth, kindness, and rigor: there lies the development of a humble profession that persists in the face of many storms. For reporters, editors, managers, cameramen, photojournalists, designers… journalism is a passion, whether you feel it or not, and for which you will always have to give your all.