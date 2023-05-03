Havana, Cuba.- The José Martí National Library of Cuba (BNCJM) hosts today the International Heritage Event with the inauguration of three exhibitions simultaneously. Cuba in the Documentary Treasures of the BNCJM is one of them, and includes manuscripts, photos and publications from the Rare and Valuable Collection to be inaugurated in the Central Hall Gallery […]

Havana, Cuba.- The José Martí National Library of Cuba (BNCJM) hosts today the International Heritage Event with the inauguration of three exhibitions simultaneously.

Cuba in the Documentary Treasures of the BNCJM is one of them, and includes manuscripts, photos and publications from the Rare and Valuable Collection to be inaugurated in the Central Hall Gallery of the institution.

Regarding this exhibition, the library spent years theoretically studying the issue of facsimile editions of rare and valuable books, and in 2010 a milestone was set in terms of publishing, for the first time, reproductions of luxury and bibliographic jewels treasured in it.

Exhibition of the heritage funds of the BNCJM is the second of these premieres, which includes posters, engravings, scores, records and other collections, and will take place in the Tercer Piso Gallery.

The third of these samples is the so-called Un poco de mí collective exhibition, a collection of the National Center for Protected Areas of Cuba. This constitutes a metaphorical way of giving the island a voice and includes an important group of works by artists of different generations, and of diverse manifestations and themes.

Said presentation will open its space in the El Reino de Este Mundo Gallery, a name closely linked to the most erudite Cuban culture due to the language used by its author.

The Kingdom of This World is the title of a novel published in 1949 by the Cuban writer Alejo Carpentier (December 26, 1904 – April 24, 1980), whose main theme is contextualized in the Haitian revolution.

Not to mention the literary value of the text, the dedication shown by Carpentier through literature, on the culture of America, has made this work widely accepted by critics and belongs to the academic canon.

All these elements mean a tribute to this writer, to his fruitful production, to the BNCJM as a distinguished entity of Cuban letters, and to all the heritage it protects inside.