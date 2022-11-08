Havana, Cuba.- The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) on Monday awarded the British Friends group with the Alicia Alonso Centennial Medal, a distinction that demonstrates the value of their contributions to the development of the company. In an official ceremony, BNC General Director Viengsay Valdes presented the leader of the international initiative, David Bain, with […]

In an official ceremony, BNC General Director Viengsay Valdes presented the leader of the international initiative, David Bain, with the commemorative medal, created two years ago to pay tribute to the prima ballerina assoluta and to those people and institutions linked to her prolific career.

In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, the prima ballerina highlighted the support provided by the group of friends over more than a decade, both with resources to improve the artists’ conditions and with the growth of the choreographic catalog.

In this regard, the president of British Friends referred to the path traveled since in 2004 they were impressed with the talent of the Cuban ballet company, which marked a starting point in cooperation.

Likewise, he noted the fundraising activities to build sets and make costumes and the coordination with prestigious creators to stage their choreographies in Cuba, such as Colombian-Belgian Anabel Lopez Ochoa or British Cathy Marston.

The president of the project, defined as a group of ballet lovers who admire and support the BNC, described the Cuban institution as one of the best in the world, and ratified its support with the financing of productions and facilities.

British Friends has helped “have a varied repertoire, which demonstrates the versatility of the ensemble, which is extremely important at an international level,” Valdes stressed, highlighting the contributions of internationally renowned choreographers who have helped raise the level of the members of the BNC with other styles and ways of dancing.

Similarly, she recognized the relevance of this group in the work of ballet that “has always brought very important projects that have been completing us as a company”, while keeping alive the legacy of the prima ballerina assoluta, as well as dozens of personalities and institutions awarded with the medal.

The awarding ceremony took place within the framework of the 27th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival in Havana, which is taking place until November 13 with revivals and premieres in the Cuban capital and other venues.