Paris, France.- The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) announced on Wednesday that renowned Cuban poet Nancy Morejón accepted to be the godmother of the first Cuban Film Festival to take place in the Vitry-sur-Seine commune in the Paris region.

We are happy to have Morejón with us, in what we consider an act of reparation to the Cuban intellectual and culture after the Paris Poetry Market decided to withdraw her honorary presidency status due to external pressure, CubaCoop President Victor Fernandez told Prensa Latina.

The festival will take place from June 17 to 24 with feature films such as “El Benny” (Benny), Fresa y Chocolate” (Strawberries and Chocolate, “El Mayor” (The Major), “Conducta” (Behavior), “Esther en alguna parte” (Esther Somewhere), and “Boccaccerías Habaneras,” as well as exhibitions and the last day of the festival a meeting of solidarity with Cuba and against the US blockade.

According to Fernandez, Nancy´s presence will be a source of pride and an opportunity to talk with intellectuals, friends of Cuba, and the public in general.

The decision adopted by the Paris Poetry Market requires a response, and this gesture by CubaCoop is in that direction, he stressed.

The announcement by the Association, which has been involved in several socio-economic development projects in Cuba for three decades, joined to the rejection of the measure resulting in pressures from anti-Cuban sectors in France.