Paris, France.- The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) on Thursday highlighted the progress in gender equality in Cuba and its constitutional and government support to women’s empowerment.

In its weekly issue La lettre electronique Hebdo, CubaCoop published statistics and decisions that reflect in Cuba the commitment and political will to achieve equality between women and men, a very distant goal in several regions globally.

Women are majority in the National Assembly of People’s Power, with 53.2 percent -only surpassed by Rwanda-, they have a wide presence in the positions of governors, ministers and deputy ministers and they are in the vanguard on current issues such as the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the association founded in 1995 highlighted.

Women’s role is important in several sectors of the country’s political, economic, public and university life, CubaCoop stressed in the publication to update French readers on the Cuban reality, dedicated this week to International Women’s Day.

According to CubaCoop, article 43 of the Cuban Constitution adopted in 2019 also deserves recognition, it reflects equal rights and responsibilities, and the guarantee that the State offers the same opportunities and possibilities to Cuban women and men.