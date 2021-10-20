Mexico city, Mexico.- The Mexican press highlighted successful passage of the artistic representation of Cuba as the guest of honor at the 49th Cervantine Festival, which reinforces the solid cultural ties between both nations.

The newspaper Informador de México reviewed words of the Minister of Culture in the Caribbean nation, Alpidio Alonso, referring to the ongoing campaign against the reality of the country that suffers the economic and commercial blockade and is waging a media war financed by the United States government.

For its part, daily Sol de México dedicated one of its chronicles to the acclaimed presentation at the Juárez Theater of instrumentalist José María Vitier with his guests, which it classified as exalted and set by ‘the enervating aroma of tobacco, rum and that caress that the sea breeze leaves on the skin’.

Accompanied by prodigious musicians, Vitier demonstrated why his talent, passion and perfect piano playing made him one of the cultural references of his country, highlighted by the media belonging to the largest publishing company in Latin America.

The director of the Mincult Cultural Communication Center, Alexis Triana, reported via Twitter the media coverage in the newspaper La Jornada about the exceptional accompaniment of the island’s artists who have transferred the best of national culture to Mexican public.

It is already news in print, he published on his own network regarding the declaration of Mexico as the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Havana.

Finally, the Spanish agency EFE replicated the news of the main event of letters in the Caribbean nation that, in its thirtieth edition, will confirm the historical relationship in the field of literature between both countries with more than 100 years of uninterrupted relations.