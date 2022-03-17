Leader of Cuban Women Federations attends UN Meeting in New York

United Nations, United Natios.- The secretary-general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), Teresa Amarelle, is attending the Commission on Legal and Social Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations.

On Wednesday, she met with the Irani

an Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Ensieh Khazali, and expressed gratitude for the help provided to the island in the production of vaccines against Covid-19.

She also met the Minister for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Amarelle highlighted how that African country supports Cuba in its claim for the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

Likewise, the president of the FMC had a fruitful exchange with the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of Mexico, Martha Delgado Trujillo.

Amarelle met with the president of the Pakistan Women’s Commission, Khawar Mumtaz, in the framework of the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which runs from 14 to 25 March at the UN.

This period of the CSW is celebrated under the theme: “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environment, and disaster risk reduction policies and programs”.

In addition, it will aslo review the issue of women’s economic empowerment in the changing world of work.