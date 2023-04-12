Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- La Redonda lagoon in central Cuba is an important reason for those who come to that part of the archipelago, especially tourists interested in nature tours organized in 2023. A wide water mirror, with interweaving in its territory and a lot of greenery accompanies travelers who wish to give their breaks […]

Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- La Redonda lagoon in central Cuba is an important reason for those who come to that part of the archipelago, especially tourists interested in nature tours organized in 2023.

A wide water mirror, with interweaving in its territory and a lot of greenery accompanies travelers who wish to give their breaks the charm of an active recreation, a site that serves to fish, walk and admire the Cuban landscape from the angles of nature, adventure and nautical tourism.

La Redonda is located eight kilometers north of the city of Moron, on the road that leads to Turiguano Island, in the central province of Ciego de Avila.

In itself, that province is famous for being the link with the keys in central-northern Cuba, Jardines del Rey, where Cayo Coco, Guillermo and Romano are located, which are highly visited by those in search of tranquility.

It is a lake of approximately five square kilometers with a large presence of trout, the largest population of these freshwater fish in Cuba and therefore an ideal place for fishing tourism.

Precisely in the lagoon, there is an International Fishing Center, which allows lovers of this sport to spend their vacations in a very adventurous and unbeatable way.

But also from its central pier, you can participate in a speedboat excursion through its mirror of water, and the weaving of foliage and canals that exist in their environment.

In August 2012, the site was selected by the working group of the Sustainability Project being developed in the Sabana-Camagüey archipelago, as a guiding product for the strengthening of sustainable nature tourism in that region.

This working group is sponsored by the Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Program.