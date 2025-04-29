In Cuba, Transcultura concert and inauguration of Santa Clara College

Havana, Cuba.- The Transcultura program, supported by the European Union, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, focusing on providing young people in the Caribbean with opportunities in the creative economy.

As part of the festivities, this Tuesday at 8 p.m. local time, the renowned Cuban musician Roberto Fonseca will perform at the Plaza Vieja in Old Havana, in the context of the Month of Europe.

The event will also mark the opening of the Santa Clara College.

This building, formerly the convent of Santa Clara, has been restored in its initial phase with the assistance of Transcultura, and will continue to foster the development of artists and experts in Caribbean culture.

The Tuesday’s concert will also commemorate the International Jazz Day, featuring young musicians and performers from Cuba and the Caribbean.

Through this initiative, UNESCO in Cuba encourages the celebration of the region’s unique talents, artistic expression, and cultural diversity.