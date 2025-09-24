Share

Havana, Cuba.- With the attendance of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, the first high-level Cuba-Brazil meeting on public policies in social protection, sovereignty, and food and nutritional security began today.

This political dialogue is being held for two days at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba with the aim of creating a strategic space for building synergies and a concrete agenda for South-South cooperation.

Authorities and personalities from both countries will be attending this meeting. These include the Brazilian Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira; the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and the Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Dias; and the director of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency and representative of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ruy Carlos Pereira.

The meeting features roundtable discussions dedicated to the analysis of policies, programs, and the management of national social protection systems, food and nutrition sovereignty and security.

These discussions will seek to strengthen agri-food systems, with an emphasis on family farming and sustainable consumption.