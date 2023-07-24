Havana, Cuba.- Greater air connectivity and new offers today encourage the potential of tourism from Uruguay to Cuba, said here the representative for the South American cone of the island’s Ministry of Tourism, Yanet Ayala. Yanet Ayala, representative for the South American region of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and counselor at the Cuban embassy […]

Havana, Cuba.- Greater air connectivity and new offers today encourage the potential of tourism from Uruguay to Cuba, said here the representative for the South American cone of the island’s Ministry of Tourism, Yanet Ayala.

Yanet Ayala, representative for the South American region of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and counselor at the Cuban embassy in Buenos Aires, promoted in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Cuba Única campaign that encourages travel to the Caribbean island, chosen by more than three thousand Uruguayans so far this year.

Ayala said it is about making Cuba’s tourist destination known. For this she fulfilled an intense agenda of meetings and presentations, appearances before the media, wholesale and retail tour operators to update them on the news and facilities offered by the largest of the Antilles.

She highlighted meetings in Montevideo, with the tourist association of the department of Canelones, and the presentation in La Paloma, department of Rocha, both to the east of this capital.

The Cuban official referred to improvements in air connectivity, with Copa, the airline that connects from Montevideo to Havana and Santa Clara, where the hotel facilities in Cayo Santamaría are available, among other offers in the center of the island. She stressed that it is a demanded option, particularly for repeat tourists, now with new features.

She added that Aerolíneas Argentinas flies every Thursday to the Cuban capital, with a small stopover in Cancun. She pointed out that as of October 29, Latam announced four weekly frequencies from Lima to the Cuban capital.