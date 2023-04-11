Havana, Cuba.- The 23rd International Biennial of Graphic Humor, in the Cuban city of San Antonio de los Baños, was inaugurated under the slogan “Seriously laugh at male chauvinism” and brings together artists today until April 12. The event in the province of Artemisa was convened by the Circle of Humorists and Cartoonists of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 23rd International Biennial of Graphic Humor, in the Cuban city of San Antonio de los Baños, was inaugurated under the slogan “Seriously laugh at male chauvinism” and brings together artists today until April 12.

The event in the province of Artemisa was convened by the Circle of Humorists and Cartoonists of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) and the Museum of Humor of the host municipality.

Comic strip creators from the Caribbean country and other territories will project with their works the debate around patriarchal discrimination, gender violence, inclusive language and the empowerment of women.

As published by the Cubaperiodistas site, the biennial will have the presence of renowned cartoonists on the jury, such as Nani Mosquera and Omar Figueroa Turcios, both from Colombia.

During the opening day of Sunday, the participants made the traditional allegorical mural to the twenty-third edition in the Humor Park of San Antonio de los Baños, a place called The Capital of Humor.

These actions are joined by the exhibition Breaking the rules, by the young cartoonist Yanely Rodríguez, who lives in the interior of the country, and the workshop entitled Laugh without being sexist in the attempt.

Another event will be the panel Humor and political communication in the 21st century, in which they will exchange by videoconference with Latin American and Caribbean creators.

The event also includes the inauguration of exhibitions by renowned Cuban artists, such as Eduardo Abela (1889-1965), with the Garage sale exhibition, and Arístides Hernández, known as Ares, with the retrospective exhibition To Ares, a humorous toast!

San Antonio de los Baños is the birthplace of Abela and René de la Nuez, creators respectively of El Bobo and El Loquito, two of the most important figures of Cuban political humor.