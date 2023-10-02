Gala in Cuba for 120 years of the Amadeo Roldán Conservatory

Havana, Cuba.- The Amadeo Roldán Conservatory will celebrate its 120 years of founding today in Havana with a Gala-Concert in the Theater of the centenary institution.

Since 1903, this teaching center has been an essential part of the island’s musical panorama and contributes to nurturing the talent of new generations.

Great figures from the national music scene, graduates of this school, will attend the celebration, among them Roberto Valera, Guido López-Gavilán, José María Vitier and Zenaida Castro Romeu.

The program of the concert will allow the presentation of the different student formats of the conservatory, with pieces by great Cuban and foreign composers, as reported by the Cubarte portal.

These authors include Manuel Saumell, Ignacio Cervantes, Gonzalo Roig, Amadeo Roldán, Juan Formell, Michel Legrand, Duke Ellington and Rafael Hernández, among others.