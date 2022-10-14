Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- Our America: Identity and Challenges is the title of a new book by French academic Jean Lamore, a passionate researcher on the history and realities of Cuba, the Caribbean, and Latin America. In a co-publication between Casa del Caribe (Caribbean House) and Roque Libros, a publishing house based in the Netherlands, […]

In a co-publication between Casa del Caribe (Caribbean House) and Roque Libros, a publishing house based in the Netherlands, the book delves into identity and race in Cuba, white criollo and Jose Marti’s response, as well as Cecilia Valdes: economic reality and social behaviors in Cuba in the 1830s.

In the first of the three chapters, as is a constant in the author’s investigative work, the National Hero’s imprint emerges in edges related to ethics and his society-nature relationship and intuition and premises of the essay Our America in some travel notes.

Other approaches refer to coffee as the third character of Cuba’s economy, with the manual of producer Pierre J. Laborie and its Cuban versions, in addition to the anti-racist work by Fernando Ortiz, and Francisco Prat Puig, the Catalonian immigrant who came to think in Cuban.

In his introductory remarks, Hebert Perez, winner of the National History Award, emphasizes that the text is part of the personal commitment sustained for more than 50 years by Lamore, with ostensible research work and study on international reference.

With the editorial coordination of Julio Corbea and a prologue by Dr. Melanie Moreau Lebert, the book adds to the prolific work of the professor emeritus of the universities of Burdeaux-Montaigne, France, and Oriente, Cuba, where he is also a member of the National Academy of History.