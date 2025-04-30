FITCuba 2025 begins in Havana, this time dedicated to China

Havana, Cuba.- The 43rd International Tourism Fair of Cuba, FITCuba 2025, kicks off today in Havana, with China as the guest country and Cuban traditions as the focus.

The fair, which will take place from April 30 to May 3 at the Morro-Cabaña complex as its main venue, will also focus on outdoor activities, nature, and rural excursions, with diverse options for participants.

Official statistics reveal that there are 84,164 hotel rooms available in Cuba, 10 international airports, and an equal number of marinas.

Furthermore, 19 foreign management companies from 10 nations operate in the island, with Spain leading the way through Meliá Hotels International.

This tourist infrastructure is expanding and is backed by a rich cultural, architectural, and natural heritage, with nine sites recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

Moreover, there are six Biosphere Reserves, 17 sites of cultural significance, five intangible cultural treasures, 227 national monuments, six Ramsar sites, and 14 national parks.

The Minister of Tourism of Cuba, Juan Carlos García, stated that in the previous year, 212 nations sent tourists to Cuba.

Among these, he highlighted Canada, Cubans living abroad, Russia, the United States, Spain, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, China, and Switzerland.

According to García, this creates a positive environment for FITCuba 2025, indicating potential new agreements and a significant boost for tourism in the country.