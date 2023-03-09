Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel attended the closing ceremony of the Second General Assembly of the Union of Cuban Computer Scientists (UIC), at the Havana Convention Palace. Accompanying the head of state were Yudí Rodríguez Hernández, member […]

Accompanying the head of state were Yudí Rodríguez Hernández, member of the CC-PCC Secretariat and head of its Department of Services; Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of the Republic; and Mayra Arevich Marín, minister of Communications.

At the meeting, the newly elected National Council of the Union of Cuban Computer Scientists and its Board of Directors for the period 2023- 2028 were presented, and Ailyn Febles Estrada was ratified as the national president of the organization.

Knowledge management and innovation, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), training, as well as the revision of the bylaws, were the focus of the debates of the UIC members for two days.

With more than seven thousand professionals, the youngest organization of the Cuban civil society has a social character and national scope, with territorial structures in each of the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.