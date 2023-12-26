Havana, Cuba.- Cuban professor and researcher José Luís Perelló broke down a series of tourist curiosities that mainly concern hotels around the world.

In his regular reviews on Facebook about travel trends, the Cuban scholar mentioned hotel robberies, for example.

He said that travelers sometimes want to take a souvenir from the places they visit and those from hotels are no exception, as they take everything, from the most insignificant items to the least imagined objects. However, the most desired articles are towels, bathrobes, hangers and pens, among others.

A survey of 1,376 hotel managers in Europe, carried out by the German guide Wellness Heaven, revealed that the objects that guests mostly take are towels with 79.2 percent, bathrobes with 66.4, hangers with 49.8 and pens with 41.8. They are followed by cosmetics with 30.4, batteries with 30.4 and cutlery with 27.5.

Among other items that only represent 24 percent of those most taken are works of art, tablets, blankets, pillows, plates, coffee makers, remote controls, dryers, television sets, light bulbs, mattresses, lamps, telephones and mini refrigerators.

Likewise, 11.4 percent of the hotels surveyed stated that guests take their coffee makers and about nine percent their television sets.

However, the most strange or surprising objects that are stolen by guests are the wooden benches from a sauna in a hotel in Austria, the numbers on the room doors in one establishment in England, shower heads, hydro-massage equipment, a toilet, a drain and even a sink.

Other even more exotic thefts include a stuffed boar’s head that was taken from a hotel in France and a grand piano in Italy, Perelló concluded.