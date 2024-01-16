Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the death of Rubén Martínez Villena, evoked today through his account on X, the legacy of the outstanding intellectual and revolutionary Rubén Martínez Villena.

The president said that Villena deserves the most heartfelt tribute “because in just 35 years of life, he left an admirable political and literary legacy; for his exemplary communist militancy and his tireless work in education and popular mobilization.”

On that platform, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), Esteban Lazo, highlighted the deep convictions, as well as the revolutionary and anti-imperialist practice of the young poet.

Villena (1899-1934) was a Cuban intellectual, writer and revolutionary of the 1920s and 1930s, who from a very young age was linked to the struggle against corruption and the surrender of the island’s republican governments.

In 1923, he led the denunciation of young people against the corrupt government of President Alfredo Zayas (1921-1925), known as Protesta de los Trece, and was founder of the Grupo Minorista, which brought together creators of the social sciences, artists, writers, musicians and creators in general, around the cause of patriotism and anti-imperialism.