Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today celebrated the coincidence of two birthdays that mark the destiny of Latin America: the 242nd anniversary of Simón Bolívar’s birth and the 20th anniversary of teleSUR.

The president wrote in X that “On the birthday of the Liberator, teleSUR tv was born 20 years ago. Since that day, the people of Our America have their own voice and image to tell their truth. Congratulations to you, dear Patricia Villegas, president of the media group, and to your entire, brave team. Thank you on behalf of #Cuba.”

Simón José Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar y Palacios (July 24, 1783 – December 17, 1830) was a Venezuelan statesman and military man who led the struggle for independence from the Spanish Empire of the nations that today make up Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, and Bolivia.

On July 24, 2005, one of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez’s (1999-2013) dreams came true: to create a channel that would reveal the truth of the people, against the hegemony of media empires that They distort reality and mount smear campaigns against progressive governments.

According to the Venezuelan newspaper Ciudad Caracas, Telesur is a window that has consolidated itself year after year, positioning itself as a global reference for understanding the truth about South America and other continents, especially oppressed peoples.