Havana, Cuba.- The organization secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Roberto Morales, received this Wednesday the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party in the Upper House of Japan, Seko Hiroshige.

At the meeting, Morales recognized the strong ties of brotherhood that unite both nations and the support received from Japan in a group of economic and social programs with a broad impact on the lives of Cubans.

For his part, the Japanese parliamentarian thanked the affection with which they have been received and recognized that despite the distance, Cuba knows the important milestones of Japanese culture and history.

The Japanese ambassador to Cuba, Hirata Kenji, and other legislators from Japan’s Upper House participated in the meeting.

On the Cuban side, the head of the Department of International Relations of the Cuban Communist Party, Emilio Lozada, and other party officials were present.