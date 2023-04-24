Beijing, China.- Roberto Morales, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), toured places of historic interest in this capital, at the beginning of his visit to China on Sunday. The party leader and the delegation accompanying him visited the mausoleum that keeps […]

Beijing, China.- Roberto Morales, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), toured places of historic interest in this capital, at the beginning of his visit to China on Sunday.

The party leader and the delegation accompanying him visited the mausoleum that keeps Mao Zetong’s remains, where he laid a wreath before a bust of the Chinese leader and igned the book of honor.

Later, he went to the museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC), where he learned about the milestones and relevant events of that organization in its nearly 102 years of existence, as well as China’s achievements under its leadership.

In statements to reporters, Morales appreciated the opportunity to open his visit with a tour of both sites, pay tribute to Mao and appreciate China’s socioeconomic leap under the guidance of the CPC.

He highlighted China’s contributions to building the socialist cause, the work of different generations of leaders, and the capacity for resistance and innovation to drive development and ensure the well-being of its people.

Morales arrived in Beijing on Sunday as part of a tour that will take him to Vietnam and Laos.

His agenda consists of meetings with CPC and government authorities, as well as exchanges of experience on the construction of socialism.

According to the PCC leader, this trip will be another opportunity to raise political dialogue to the highest level and contribute to the continuous development of economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations.