Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities led by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the people and government of Venezuela on Wednesday’s commemoration of the 212th anniversary of the South American nation’s independence.

Through his Twitter profile, the Cuban head of state congratulated the Bolivarian and Chavista leadership led by President Nicolás Maduro and the civil-military union that has been able to overcome the greatest challenges, he said.

Díaz-Canel ratified that this brotherly country can always count on Cuba. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the Antillean island, Manuel Marrero Cruz, greeted the Venezuelan people, whom he described as heroic.

For his part, the Secretary of Organization of the CC-PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda praised the performance of the Chavista leaders who, in peace and in union with the Bolivarian military, make the ideas of Simón Bolívar (1783-1830) and Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) be reborn.

On this day, the South American nation commemorates the signing of the Act of Declaration of its independence from the Spanish Crown, on July 5, 1811, and the Day of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces.

The Act of Independence of Venezuela includes the signature of representatives of seven of the 10 provinces belonging to the General Captaincy of Venezuela in South America, who established a new nation based on republican and federal principles.