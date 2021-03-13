Cuban actor Mario Balmaseda has been awarded the 2021 National Film Prized for his versatility and long professional experience in movies, TV and stage, the Cubacine website reported on Thursday.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban actor Mario Balmaseda has been awarded the 2021 National Film Prized for his versatility and long professional experience in movies, TV and stage, the Cubacine website reported on Thursday.

According to that site, Balmaseda studied dramaturgy at the National Theater of Cuba and the former German Democratic Republic, and was awarded the National Theater Prize in 2006 and the National Television Prize three years later.

As an actor he appeared in films such as: ‘El hombre de Maisinicu’ (Maisinicu’s Man), by director Manuel Perez Paredes (1973); ‘De cierta manera’ (In a Certain Way), by Sara Gomez (1974); ‘El brigadista’ (The Teacher), made by Octavio Cortazar (1977), and the comedy ‘Se permuta’ (We’re Moving to a Bigger House), by Juan Carlos Tabio (1984).

Likewise, he appeared in film productions such as: ‘Baragua,’ by Jose Massip (1986); ‘La inútil muerte de mi socio Manolo’ (The Useless Death of My Friend Manolo), by Julio Garcia Espinoza (1990); ‘Entre ciclones’ (Among Cyclones), by Enrique Colina (2002), and ‘La obra del siglo’ (The Work of the Century), Carlos M. Quintela (2015).