Havana, Cuba.- The international corporation Habanos S.A. reported today the presentation of new Premium type cigars from this country in Germany, with a great impact for that market.

A statement released on Tuesday in Havana adds that it is the new vitola or type of cigar called Cupidos, from the Romeo y Julieta brand, one of the most demanded by smokers globally.

Said novelty was announced by Fifth Avenue Products Trading, G.M.B.H., exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Germany, Austria and Poland, before more than 250 attendees in an exclusive activity held in the city of Bückeburg.

Cupidos (ring gauge or diameter of 55 millimeters by 148 mm in length) will be on sale exclusively in Las Casas del Habano and Habanos Especialistas stores.

The official statement reiterated that Cupidos appeared at a meeting held in the Bückeburg castle during the so-called Habanos Day. Anamary Suárez, Commercial Counselor of Cuba in Germany, was among the first to taste the new vitola as a guest of honor.

Cupidos is presented to the market in a special case of 20 cigars made entirely by hand with long filler, after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves from Las Vegas de Vuelta Abajo, where the considered best tobacco in the world is produced in the Cuban western region of Pinar del Río.

5th Avenue Trading, a company founded in 1989 by Heinrich Villiger and exclusive distributor of Habanos for Germany, Austria and Poland, is based in Waldshut-Tiengen.

The Habanos Corporation, S.A. is a world leader in the commercialization of Premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world. For this, it attends an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 140 countries (www.habanos.com). The company sells 27 Premium brands made entirely by hand and protected by the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), among them Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey and H.Upmann.

Cigars have been made entirely by hand for more than 500 years and since then they have been a reference for the whole world.