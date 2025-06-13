Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Embassy of Cuba in South Korea has been inaugurated this Tuesday in Seoul with an official ceremony.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Director for Asia and Oceania, Ariel Lorenzo Rodríguez, emphasized at the opening the significance of the work of the diplomatic missions in Havana and Seoul in fostering and enhancing friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

For his part, Claudio Monzón Baeza, the Cuban ambassador to South Korea, emphasized the opportunities for enhancing bilateral relations in various areas, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, and sports.

The event was also attended by the Director General of the Latin American and Caribbean Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, representatives from various government agencies, Cuban-related sectors, and members of the Latin American diplomatic corps.

The diplomatic and consular ties between the two countries were formalized on February 14, 2024, through the exchange of diplomatic notes between their respective permanent missions to the United Nations in New York.

On January 17 this year, the Republic of Korea inaugurated its embassy in Havana, a milestone that underscored the shared commitment of both nations to foster closer ties and mutually beneficial collaboration.