Havana, Cuba.- The 18th International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism begins today in Havana, centered on the latest travel trends and their worldwide dissemination.

The seminar is set to take place until the 20th, with the José Martí International Journalism Institute hosting the academic session, which will address current travel trends in Cuba and around the world.

This event is supported by the Tourist Press Circle of the Union of Cuban Journalists, and its opening will be led by the Cuban Deputy Minister of Tourism, Adalberto Venero.

On the first day, there is a conference on content strategies, featuring a practical case study of the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula hotel, presented by the social manager of the chain, Lysielle Mora.

This edition also focuses on subjects related to outdoor activities, adventure, and rural life.

The International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism is aimed at journalists, communicators, and other professionals.

It provides an ideal platform for reviewing the global trends in tourism and communication, with a focus on key areas of interest, such as the growth of ecotourism and the influence of artificial intelligenc