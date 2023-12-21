Buenos Aires, Argentine.- The Club of Journalists Friends of Cuba (CAPAC) on Wednesday rejected the claims by some officials and media commentators about the presence of alleged Cuban and Venezuelan “agitators” in this country.

This argument only responds to a staging to create a “common enemy” and implement, with the endorsement of a sector of society, a protocol by Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich. The objective is to criminalize social protests, demonstrate power and curtail the legitimate right to demonstrate publicly, a statement from that organization says.

In addition, CAPAC expressed support for the statements from the general director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martínez, who warned of “slanderous efforts to associate Cuba with the alleged agitation or preparation of acts of vandalism in Argentina.”

I categorically affirm that Cuba does not promote or participate in or carry out acts that constitute interference in the internal affairs of Argentina, Martínez added in a message on Tuesday.

CAPAC quoted Martínez’s statement and denounced the existence of a maneuver to cover up that the popular street mobilization responds to the adjustment policies implemented by the Government of far-right President Javier Milei.

We are suffering from the implementation of a criminal fiscal shock doctrine that deepens the crisis, affects all sectors of society and is only possible to sustain with a recessive plan, which in the following months will cause more inflation, job losses and will doom everyone to starvation wages, the statement noted.

It also condemns the intention of the Argentine Foreign Ministry to withdraw its ambassadors in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, leaving diplomatic relations at a second level.

It is a measure that was never consulted with Congress or the population. The latest actions by the incumbent administration seek to persecute and intimidate citizens. Therefore, we denounce that we are facing a totalitarian government that affects all sectors of society seriously. We are in the presence of anarcho-capitalism, which can only work with repression, the press release pointed out.

With the implementation of the protocol, social protests cease to be a right and become a crime. It can even be understood as the imposition of a state of exception with the suspension of the people’s rights and guarantees, it concluded.