Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) reaffirmed its strong and unwavering support for Cuba this Saturday and strongly condemned the systematic campaign of media, political, and economic aggression promoted by the United States against the island.

In a statement, the Bolivarian Alliance stated that these actions, cloaked in false concerns, “are nothing more than the face of a failed policy of hostility and blockade, which for more than six decades has sought to subdue a people who chose to be free and independent.”

The member states of the Latin American and Caribbean integration bloc commemorated this day, “together with the heroic people and government of Cuba, the Day of National Rebellion, a date of profound significance in the emancipatory history of Latin America and the Caribbean,” they stated.

The assault on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks in Bayamo on July 26, 1953, marked the beginning of a historic feat led by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, they emphasized.

They noted that the armed action expressed the will of a people determined to break the chains of Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorial regime and pave the way for social justice and national sovereignty.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) affirmed that this act became a beacon of dignity for the peoples of the South.

“On this historic day, ALBA-TCP expresses its recognition to the leader of the Cuban Revolution, General de Army Raúl Castro Ruz, a distinguished protagonist of that feat and a decisive figure in the consolidation and defense of the Cuban Revolution,” he stated.

He emphasized that “his firm leadership, his loyalty to the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and his commitment to the peoples of the South have been fundamental pillars in the construction of a dignified, free, and sovereign nation.”

The Bolivarian Alliance also extended its greetings to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, “for his leadership of the Revolutionary Government, which he supports with full firmness and solidarity,” and recognized that “his political action honors the memory of those who paved the way on July 26.”

The integrative mechanism reaffirmed that Cuba is not alone and noted that “the dignity of its people, forged in struggle, is a heritage of Latin American and Caribbean history, and its resistance will continue to be a symbol of hope for the peoples fighting for a just and united future.”