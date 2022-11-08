Vientiane, Laos.- For the Laotian people, Cuba is an example of resistance and also in the levels of schooling and health achieved, MSc. Mario Zamora said here on Monday . The only Cuban collaborator currently serving in this Asian nation, Zamora, director of Communication at the Confucius Institute in Havana, also said that local educational […]

The only Cuban collaborator currently serving in this Asian nation, Zamora, director of Communication at the Confucius Institute in Havana, also said that local educational institutions, in particular the National University of Laos (UNL), have confidence in Cuban professionals.

The level of Cuban education is valued not only in undergraduate but also in postgraduate teaching, the assistant professor at the University of Havana, who has been teaching Spanish at UNL for almost three years, said.

Zamora recalled that many Laotians have been graduated in Cuba in professions such as Medical Sciences, Physical Culture and Sports and Spanish, thanks to the collaboration agreements signed between both countries that could be extended in the future, he said.

In early October, agreements in the spheres of higher education, agriculture and health were subscribed, during the official visit of Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, as a new milestone in bilateral relations.

Previously, in September, Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister, Gerardo Peñalver, also traveled to Laos, where he could verify the deep roots of over 50 years of bilateral collaboration.

The top leaders of the Cuban Communist Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Thongloun Sisoulith, held a videoconference mid-year, in which they highlighted the increasingly consistent relations of friendship and solidarity between both nations.

During the talks, the Cuban president also proposed to boost bilateral economic ties and expand cooperation in areas of health, education, sports, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and agriculture.