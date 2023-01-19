Miami, United States.- U.S. activists sent 40,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Cuba for the victims of Hurricane Ian that ravaged infrastructures and houses in the western part of the country past September 2022. The batch, from the Everglades port, will arrive at the Mariel port and includes corrugated iron roofing, concrete and electrical plants, […]

